Jwan Yosef felt the love from him and Ricky Martin ’s children on Father’s Day. The proud father took to his Instagram to share a handmade card from their sons. “MELTING. Forever LOVING our boys. #awesome #teo #tino #fathersday.” The boys card came complete with a sweet handwritten wrote. “Happy Father’s day Jwan. I wanted to say that you are an amazing father and you are awesome,” it read.

©@jwanyosef Jwan Yosef showed off the Father’s Day card made by his and Ricky Martin’s sons

Jwan and Ricky are parents to 11-year-old twins Valentino and Mateo, Lucia, 18 months, and 11-month-old Ren. In addition to the sweet card, Jwan got a loving post from his husband. “el y yo + 4,” the Livin’ La Vida Loca singer captioned the photo of his husband holding their newborn baby.

Jwan shared a special message for Ricky, next to a picture of him playing with their son. “Forever grateful for the humongous family you’ve given me. Happy father’s day hayati.” The musician felt the love and responded: “Anta jameel habibi. Anta Qalbi./ You are beautiful darling. You are my heart.”