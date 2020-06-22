Jwan Yosef felt the love from him and Ricky Martin ’s children on Father’s Day. The proud father took to his Instagram to share a handmade card from their sons. “MELTING. Forever LOVING our boys. #awesome #teo #tino #fathersday.” The boys card came complete with a sweet handwritten wrote. “Happy Father’s day Jwan. I wanted to say that you are an amazing father and you are awesome,” it read.
Jwan and Ricky are parents to 11-year-old twins Valentino and Mateo, Lucia, 18 months, and 11-month-old Ren. In addition to the sweet card, Jwan got a loving post from his husband. “el y yo + 4,” the Livin’ La Vida Loca singer captioned the photo of his husband holding their newborn baby.
Jwan shared a special message for Ricky, next to a picture of him playing with their son. “Forever grateful for the humongous family you’ve given me. Happy father’s day hayati.” The musician felt the love and responded: “Anta jameel habibi. Anta Qalbi./ You are beautiful darling. You are my heart.”
Earlier this month, the Recuerdo singer opened up about his growing family and their love for one another. “How did that happen. I went from two to four,” he told Ellen DeGeneres. “I have what they call Irish Twins. Lucia was born on the day of my birthday, last year, and seven months later, Ren was born. So, big family, big production and I’m the happiest man.”