Andrew Cuomo finally said goodbye to his daily reports and enjoyed a well-deserved break with his daughters for Father’s Day weekend. During the weekend, Andrew’s daughter Mariah Kennedy Cuomo shared a picture while out and about with her father at a park, “Fathers Day drive with the best!❤️”. After 111 days, Andrew put a final end to his coronavirus briefings announcing good news and possibly a happy ending. “Today is the first day without a press conference in 112 days... so proud of @nygovcuomo and a reminder: today is Saturday,” shared Mariah.

©@mariahkennedycuomo Andrew Cuomo enjoyed his first weekend off in 111 days

Finally, the father-of-three decided to go off duty and enjoy a relaxing time with his daughters. According to his last briefing, New York has the lowest weekly infection rate and the lowest weekly average of lives lost seen since the start of the global pandemic. “We will remember them in our thoughts and prayers,” shared the governor. New York City begins phase two on Monday. Though this is the beginning of a new normal, the spread of COVID-19 is not over and Andrew advises to monitor the local infection rate, watch out for a second wave and keep an eye on other infections coming from other states. While New York had more cases per capita and more people infected than any nation in the world, the city finally is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and re-opening restaurants.