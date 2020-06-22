Camila Cabello ’s latest music video is a sweet dedication to the number one man in her life! On Father’s Day, June 21, the 23-year-old premiered the music video for her emotional single First Man with a special note to her father Alejandro. “Papa, I made this for you.thank you for loving me, unconditionally, ferociously, and constantly. doesnt matter if I fail or succeed, doesn’t matter if I feel on top of the world or like the dirt on my shoe lol,” she wrote.

©Youtube Camila Cabello’s father appears in her First Man music video

“You love me just because you love me, without me needing to do or be anything other than just me. thank you endlessly, for everything. Thank you for showing me what love is and for showing me how to be loved. I will always be your little girl ❤️ te amo mucho papa, thank you for being my hero, happy Father’s Day.”

In the music video, Camila sits next to a old television that flashes clips of her and her father, from the time she was a baby to her childhood. Making the video even more special, is an appearance from her Papa, who sits next to her as she cries and rest her head on his shoulders.

In January, Camila and her father brought the emotions as the Cuban superstar performed the song for the first time. During the performance, Camila’s father sat in the audience and was moved to tears as she walked off the stage and sang directly to him. In December, ahead of the release of her album Romance, the Shameless singer opened up about the deeply personal song.