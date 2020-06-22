camila cabello, father

Dear Papá

Camila Cabello brings the waterworks with her father in ‘First Man’ music video

The songstress dedicated the song to her love

BY

 Camila Cabello ’s latest music video is a sweet dedication to the number one man in her life! On Father’s Day, June 21, the 23-year-old premiered the music video for her emotional single First Man with a special note to her father Alejandro. “Papa, I made this for you.thank you for loving me, unconditionally, ferociously, and constantly. doesnt matter if I fail or succeed, doesn’t matter if I feel on top of the world or like the dirt on my shoe lol,” she wrote.

camila cabello©Youtube
Camila Cabello’s father appears in her First Man music video

“You love me just because you love me, without me needing to do or be anything other than just me. thank you endlessly, for everything. Thank you for showing me what love is and for showing me how to be loved. I will always be your little girl ❤️ te amo mucho papa, thank you for being my hero, happy Father’s Day.”

In the music video, Camila sits next to a old television that flashes clips of her and her father, from the time she was a baby to her childhood. Making the video even more special, is an appearance from her Papa, who sits next to her as she cries and rest her head on his shoulders.


In January, Camila and her father brought the emotions as the Cuban superstar performed the song for the first time. During the performance, Camila’s father sat in the audience and was moved to tears as she walked off the stage and sang directly to him. In December, ahead of the release of her album Romance, the Shameless singer opened up about the deeply personal song.

Camila Cabello,©GettyImages
The 23-year-old brought her father to tears when she performed the song at the Grammy Awards

“I remember I was in the studio and I had to literally go to the bathroom to just cry ... and every time I listened to the song and I picture my dad‘s face, I just lose it,” she said during an appearance on Apple’s Beats 1 radio. “My dad hadn’t seen me dating or whatever because I was single for a really long time and I think that when I was in my first relationship, he was like very sensitive about it. He was like ‘Whoa, wow. Like my little girl is growing up.’”

Camila added that the song will forever hold a place in their hearts. “First Man will age like fine wine,” she added. “I think when I’m like 90 years old and if someday I‘m just listening back to my songs, I think it’s just going to get more and more important to me as time goes on.”


