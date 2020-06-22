Celebrity mamá Cardi B is learning that her daughter Kulture , who she shares with Migos rapper Offset , has just as much personality as she does. In the Bodak Yellow rapper’s latest family photo shared to Instagram, we see the two-year-old steal the spotlight from her famous parents in the cutest and most adorable way — a photobomb. The celebrity couple was posing for one of their trademark fashion forward pictures when their beautiful little girl ran up on them and posed. Cardi can be seen striking a fierce pose while serving a sultry look as her hubby gazes down upon their super smily little jokester.

©@iamcardib Cardi B shares daughter Kulture with husband and rapper Offset of Migos

The Hustlers and F9 actress captioned the picture, “Guess who photobomb me and @offsetyrn picture? And she know she did it on purpose 😒😒🙄.” Kulture, who is just as stylish as her famous mamá, is styled in head-to-toe Burberry holding a doll and with her ‘binky’ in tow. The toddler is also wearing one of her signature bracelets that her parents have gifted her. But this isn’t the first time that we see Kulture blinged out and serving us the fiercest and cutest fashion looks. In a previous post shared by Cardi, we see Kulture rocking some super blinged out jewels: four bracelets, a double chain necklace and baby diamond studs. Clearly, diamonds are a two-year-olds best friend, too.

