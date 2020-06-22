In honor of Father’s Day, Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to send the special men in her life some kind words. Of course, included was a sweet shoutout to the father of her children, Max and Emme, Marc Anthony . Next to a series of photos featuring the Vivir Mi Vida singer with their twins, JLo wrote, “Happy Father’s Day flaco!! Wishing you the best day today.” The first slide was a collage of two photos, one in which JLo and Marc appear with their kids and another black and white image where the salsa singer shares a memorable moment with all six of his children.

The rest of the photos show the Puerto Rican artist with his and JLo’s 12-year-old “coconuts,” and Marc’s father, and the last one is solely Marc and Max.

©@jlo JLo shared a series of sweet photos featuring Marc with their twins

Last year, the performer celebrate her ex-husband with a video that showed Marc’s most endearing, fatherly side. Next to it she wrote, “Happy Father‘s Day to you Flaco!!! Emme and Max love you soooo much!! Thank you for these two beautiful coconuts!!! Feliz Día Del Padre!!!”

©@jlo The Puerto Rican singer is a father to four more children in addition to Max and Emme

In addition to Marc Anthony and of course, her fiancé Alex Rodriguez , the Love Don’t Cost A Thing singer also took a moment to thank her own father with a video montage featuring an old interview in which she speaks about her father and adorable clips in which he’s been there for her.