Vanessa Bryant ’s household has grown by four legs and a set of blue eyes! Kobe Bryant ’s wife took to her Instagram to introduce the world to the family’s latest addition – an adorable French Bulldog. “Love seeing my girls smile. Meet Bobby. Aka Bobby ganoush, bobyrooni, bobbooshka.J/k he’s named after iceman from x-men (blue eyes) Plus, BB said. So.” Next to the caption was a photo of Vanessa’s 17-year-old daughter Natalia holding little Bobby close to her heart while flashing a bright smile.

©@vanessabryant Vanessa Bryant introduced the newest member of their family, Bobby

Already adapting to the cuddles, the sweet pup looked up at Nat with his adorable eyes. On her stories, V asked her followers what she and the girls should name their latest family member. The choices were “Bobby or Bodhi.” In a follow up photo, the 38-year-old confirmed the pup’s name with an adorable photo of him taking a nap in Natalia’s arms. In another photo, V shared a picture of her three girls playing against the sunset. “My girls put a smile on my face everyday,”

“Natalia and Bobby.” The introduction to Bobby came as the family marked a series of milestones without Kobe and Gianna . On Sunday, Vanessa dedicated a message to her late husband on the first Father’s Day without him. “Happy Father’s Day to the BEST daddy in the world,” she wrote next to a throwback family photo. “We miss you so much. We love you forever and always. Love, Nani, Gigi, BB, Koko and VB.”

On Sunday, the NBA great was also honored during the ESPY Awards. Snoop Dogg kicked off the tribute on the virtual awards ceremony and then his former teammate Pau Gasol shared some thoughts. “Kobe Bryant spent 20 years with the Lakers dedicated to becoming the best player in the world, but what he enjoyed the most was being a husband to Vanessa and a father to Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri,” the Spanish athlete noted. “We all remember his smile and happiness so vividly whenever he spoke about his family. Though we lost Kobe and his beautiful daughter, Gigi, five months ago, today his legacy is alive on the streets of L.A. — the city that he loved so much.”