Angelina Jolie has a robust body of film work that would make any actress glimmer with pride, but if you ask the Maleficent actress, her true pride lies with her activism projects and motherhood. In recent years, these two aspects of her life have taken centerstage, seamlessly flowing into her creative work as an actress and a director. “First They Killed My Father is the film that marries those worlds. But at the heart, it is the story of difficult years in my son’s country. So my motherhood also influences my work. And no, I don’t see a division,” she tells Vogue in an interview highlighting World Refugee Day. She also reveals how her very first trip to Cambodia with the United Nations changed her life and opened up her heart to motherhood as well as making her acutely aware of the global refugee crisis.

Angelina revealed how she knew she would find Maddox during her trip to Cambodia

“In 2001, I was in a school program in Samlout [in Cambodia] playing blocks on the floor with a little kid and as clear as day I thought: ‘My son is here.’ A few months later I met baby Mad at an orphanage. I can’t explain it and am not one to believe in messages or superstition. But it was just real and clear,” revealed the mother-of-six. Angelina would then go on to adopt two more times, her son Pax Jolie-Pitt, 16, is from Vietnam, and her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 15, is from Ethiopia. The Original Sin actress expressed how regardless of the way you have your children, through adoption or birth, “each is a beautiful way of becoming family.”

