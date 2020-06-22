Wilmer, your WV Entertainment has a first-look deal with CBS Studios and a big part of both of your craft is highlighting Latinx stories…

WV: “At the beginning of my career, probably in the mid-late 90s, they would tell you if you were an actor that you stay in your lane. You don’t give your opinion on religion or politics. You were never treated like a person. What made us a little bit more fearless about just saying things that just stood out for humanity more than anything that these were not political conversations. Most of us artists are coming from a human perspective that none of us grew up with the privileges that our hard work has afforded us. I think that’s number one. To your point, we’ve taken our job very serious...”

DG: “People who say that you can separate art from reality, I mean, why we’re doing this work is so we can highlight realities in our lives and at least try to start conversations and support one another. I didn’t set out for a show that had something to say, but it just kind of worked out that way. As a woman of color, that’s kind of the roles you are going to play. It’s not necessarily the right thing, but certainly at that time, those are the sort of roles that were available –in the prison system, the gangster’s wife or a maid. I had to begin with that because there weren’t any girl next door roles for me at that point.”

What are some positives you’re finding during this time?

DG: “I think once we start coming from a place of love then that is the only way we can achieve justice. The way that we can do that is by loving ourselves so we can then in turn love our community. There’s no lack of storytelling because we are telling those stories. It’s just about accepting those truths and to stop living in complacency because it’s tired. We’re in different times. It has to be all hands on deck in order for our survival.”

WV: “It’s reminding me why I fight so hard for so many things. It’s really igniting so much more love in me, and I have way more patience in my life understanding that there are people out there who are just doing things that people have not even taken the time to imagine. I think that for Six Feet Apart, after all this returns to whatever version of normalcy will be for us, there’s going to be a need for the quick reminder of how can we be there for one another.”

Are you guys forever changed?

WV: “I wouldn’t say forever changed but forever reminded that we’re humans and that it’s okay to be vulnerable because we can count on one another when the fan gets hit.

DG: I don’t have time for BS anymore. I think what this time has taught me has been to learn that I’m not powerless; there is a huge community behind me. There are people doing the work. I have to continue doing that work too. It’s for the long run. This is a lifestyle and the way I want to live is through supporting my community and other communities. I have a lot to learn, but I’m willing to do the work. This has brought me a lot of peace in my life. We’re going to have a lot less tolerance for anything that isn’t trying to move the conversation forward or help relieve some of this dysfunction. Anything that comes my way that isn’t trying to do that, I have no time for it. I know in my heart that money. power and dominance aren’t things that I want to be a norm in my life. I want to live by a love ethic where love is primary.”

Make sure to read all about the wonderful organizations here .