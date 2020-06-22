Cristina Iglesias celebrated Father’s Day with a special throwback to honor her father Julio Iglesias. Though Cristina is private about her lifestyle, she never forgets to celebrate the birthday of her siblings or share memories about her childhood with her fans. In the recent throwback picture, Cristina shows off a younger Julio Iglesias along with his four children including Cristina and twin Victoria Iglesias , whom he shares with Miranda Rijnsburger. In the image, the twin sisters are wearing the same white strappy dress and laughing with their dad along with their brothers, Miguel and Rodrigo. Victoria also celebrated Father’s Day with a throwback picture of her twin sister and Julio in a golf cart.

©@cristinaiglesiasr Cristina Iglesias reveals a sweet throwback picture for Father’s Day

Currently, the 19-year-old twin has been enjoying her time by the pool in her home in Marbella, Spain and daily strolls with her dog Luke. She adopted Luke in 2018 through a rescue organization. Also, her sister Victoria adopted a female dog in Malaga, Spain and called it Leila. While the sisters have separate social media account, they both share a separate pup account for their two furry friends. Julio Iglesias’ sister has been out of the spotlight since the beginning of quarantine and has been indulging in some quiet time with her family. From bike ridings to boat outings and sunbathing, Victoria and Cristina have been secluded at their home with minimal exposure to the public eye. But they haven’t put a pause to their tanning session by the pool.