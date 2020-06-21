Happy Father’s Day to everyone celebrating! While the holiday may look a bit different this year, a global pandemic can’t stop anyone from sending their love and respect to dad. Celebrities like Camila Alves and Kim Kardashian showered their special papas with love on social media, while star dads like Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony shared their gratitude for family. We’ve compiled all the best famous father’s day posts - so read on! (And then go celebrate your dad).
Salma Hayek took a moment to honor all the ‘great men’ in her life. “I feel very fortunate that I have been blessed with great men in my life,” she wrote along with the photo below, “especially my father, my father-in-law, my husband, my brother and my two stepsons. ❤️ Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers in the world.”
Alex Rodriguez had the whole blended bunch for his beachy Father’s Day. The former baller shared a sweet snap featuring his ageless love Jennifer Lopez and her kids Max and Emme, and his daughters Natasha and Ella enjoying the shore. Of course, their special new addition made a cameo: Max’s puppy Tyson.
It seems Matthew McConaughey also spent the day with his kids on the beach, or at least Camila Alves’ photo led us to believe so. The A-lister’s wife scribed the sweetest note to her love, writing: “We look up to you daily, your guidance and strength is our North Star.” She added: “Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers and father figures who serve their role as it is meant to be. With gratitude always ...Thank you.”
Celebrating star daddio’s shoreside was a theme as Gisele shared a beachy tribute to her love Tom Brady. Among other things, the model thanked her sporty hubby for “always being by my side nourishing our family in every way that you can.”
Katherine Schwarzenegger dedicated a cute collage post to her “wonderful, loving, exceptional husband” Chris Pratt.
“Maybe we both got it from our fathers,” Priyanka Chopra speculated along with throwback photos of her and Nick Jonas’ dads.
Kim Kardashian West thanked her husband Kanye West for making all their lives “so much fun!” The reality star opted to share scenic family photos from their Wyoming ranch in honor of the holiday.
Diane Kruger shouted out “the most handsome papa there is,” her love Norman Reedus.
We love a good royal throwback, especially when it features Prince William and Kate Middleton. Kensington Palace honored the Duke of Cambridge and his father Prince of Wales with a new portrait by the Duchess and a blast from the past.
Kris Jenner created a collage of all the ‘incredible father’s’ in her family, reposting a second time include Caitlyn Jenner.
First Father’s Day alert! Ashley Graham marked her husband director Justin Ervin’s special day with a heartfelt photo.
Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o went the extra mile (er 20 extra miles) by naming “20 things” she holds dear about her papa Peter.
Michelle Obama posted a moving homage to her husband Barack Obama, likening him to a father of America. “Thank you for the way you love our girls—and all the young people in this country, no matter who they are or where they come from,” she sweetly wrote along with an adorable photo of her love with Sasha and Malia.
Kelly Ripa put the spotlight on her husband Mark Consuelos , father and father-in-law in a charming carousel of photos. On his own page, Marc thanked his father Saul, writing: “Happy Father’s Day dad.. I learned it from you.”
Te amo! Marc Anthony reminded us all that “during these tough times, it is even more important to be grateful for all the fathers and father figures who have made a big impact in our lives.” The star paid a touching tribute to his father Felipe Muñiz, thanking him for “all the sacrifices he made for our family, for the example he set, and for the gift of music,” along with a video of the pair singing a duet.
Victoria Beckham had many public proclamations for her love David Beckham,