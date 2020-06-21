Happy Father’s Day to everyone celebrating! While the holiday may look a bit different this year, a global pandemic can’t stop anyone from sending their love and respect to dad. Celebrities like Camila Alves and Kim Kardashian showered their special papas with love on social media, while star dads like Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony shared their gratitude for family. We’ve compiled all the best famous father’s day posts - so read on! (And then go celebrate your dad).

Salma Hayek took a moment to honor all the ‘great men’ in her life. “I feel very fortunate that I have been blessed with great men in my life,” she wrote along with the photo below, “especially my father, my father-in-law, my husband, my brother and my two stepsons. ❤️ Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers in the world.”

©@salmahayek Salma Hayek wished ‘all the father’s in the world’ a happy day

Alex Rodriguez had the whole blended bunch for his beachy Father’s Day. The former baller shared a sweet snap featuring his ageless love Jennifer Lopez and her kids Max and Emme, and his daughters Natasha and Ella enjoying the shore. Of course, their special new addition made a cameo: Max’s puppy Tyson.

©@arod A-Rod’s Father’s Day bunch

It seems Matthew McConaughey also spent the day with his kids on the beach, or at least Camila Alves’ photo led us to believe so. The A-lister’s wife scribed the sweetest note to her love, writing: “We look up to you daily, your guidance and strength is our North Star.” She added: “Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers and father figures who serve their role as it is meant to be. With gratitude always ...Thank you.”

©@camilamcconaughey

Celebrating star daddio’s shoreside was a theme as Gisele shared a beachy tribute to her love Tom Brady. Among other things, the model thanked her sporty hubby for “always being by my side nourishing our family in every way that you can.”