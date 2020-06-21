Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots got to visit him for the first time since his hospitalization at the end ofNick Cordero‘s recovery continues. “Guess where I‘m heading!!!“ Kloots wrote on her Instagram Stories, which has become the Nick Cordero update channel. She then shared a photo of her visitor’s badge to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. along with a GIF that read ”Hallelujah.” She later thanked all the doctors and nurses for their tireless and incredible work.

©GettyImages Nick Cordero with his wife Amanda and son Elvis

Andrew Cuomo, who has been a beacon of light and leadership during the global pandemic, made his final coronavirus briefing. “Happy #Juneteenth,” he tweeted along with the lengthy video. “After 111 days, I’m giving my final daily COVID briefing.” He began by saying to the camera: “I gave everyone today off. And I can handle this last daily COVID briefing alone.” Above all else he proclaimed: “in the end - love does win.” Watch in full below: