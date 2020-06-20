Salma Hayek showered Zoe Saldana with birthday love in the sweetest way. The 53-year-old Oscar-nominee took to social media to celebrate her fellow Latina queen on Friday, June 19, writing: “@Zoesaldana I am so grateful to have you and your beautiful family in my life.” Opening up, she added: “your friendship is a precious treasure in my heart. Have a wonderful birthday you #gorgeous Gemini!” Her kind note was accompanied by a glam photo flaunting the A-lister’s loving bond.

©GettyImages Salma Hayek shared this glam photo from 2015 to mark her friend Zoe Saldana’s birthday from afar

For Zoe’s 42nd special day day, Salma opted to post a throwback snap of the pair snuggled up backstage at the 2015 Spike TV Guys Choice Awards. The Frida leading lady wore a low-cut black dress and cute bangs in the picture. Meanwhile, the birthday girl donned a fitted emerald ensemble. Both celebs rocked a bold matching red lip! The ceremony, which was held at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, took place on June 6, 2015, but could have been taken yesterday based on these ageless beauties.

The actresses have been good friends for years. Besides mingling at various industry events together, Salma and Zoe have carved time out of their hectic schedules to hang out when possible. They’ve been spotted grabbing sushi together in L.A. and even stepping out for double dates with their hubbies. The dazzling duo were last publicly photographed at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala in L.A. on November 2, 2019. They made for glam gals in Gucci as they posed for photos .

Zoe forewent sharing any birthday festivities of her own to social media. This was most likely out of respect for Juneteenth, which she posted several stories about throughout the day.