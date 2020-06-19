As much of the world has stopped in its place for the last few months, Sofia Carson hasn’t missed a beat. The 27-year-old has been quite busy in quarantine prepping for the release of her new Netflix movie Feel the Beat as well as revealing her latest single Miss U More Than U Know, both out today. In her first film with Netflix, she plays April, who has been chasing her dream of becoming a Broadway star but finds herself back home in Wisconsin where she ends up teaching dance to a group of little girls. “It‘s just a beautiful, heartwarming story that when you watch it, I hope it makes you smile because I think more than ever, that’s a really important thing to do,” she tells HOLA! USA.

The role in some essence has brought Sofia full circle to her early days of dance, which she started at age three. “I just remember that feeling of, it‘s like this feeling of escape. The whole world goes away for those few minutes that you’re dancing, and it’s different,” she shares. “Whenever you perform, you feel that, but dancing in particular, you just run away somewhere else.”

©Netflix Sofia and the little girls in the cast, especially Kai, developed a close bond while filming

Sofia, who will be getting on a plane once she is able to go hug her parents in Florida, recalls her mom saying she is most at home when she is dancing. Her mom has also been her rock after all her own auditions throughout her career. “I remember after this one, I called her, and I don‘t usually get emotional, but I think I was having an emotional day,” she says. “I was just down on myself and she was like, ‘You are human, and that is a beautiful thing. The imperfections, all that comes with it, the journey is part of what will make you only better and more you.’”

For the girls in Feel the Beat, Sofia became that rock. Watch the video above to hear more about her time on set and the everlasting bond that was created.