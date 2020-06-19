Jennifer Lopez is cooking up new music, and she’s doing it in style! The triple-threat artist took to Instagram to share she’s back in the studio and “cookin’ up something muy caliente,” as she wrote alongside a photo where she’s in working mode at the recording studio. The 50-year-old star then posted a photo of herself looking fierce in a suede ensemble by Coach. “A whole mood @Coach,” she captioned. In the photo, JLo dons a tan monochrome outfit made up of leather shorts, a suede jacket with minimal hardware, and a pair of knee-high platform boots – very retro glam.

©@jlo JLo shared this photo while at the recording studio

The El Anillo singer accessorized with a pair of large, golden hoops, tinted oversized sunglasses, and a white crossbody. Underneath the jacket, Jennifer wore a cream-colored tank top as seen in the other snaps where she’s recording her new music.

©@jlo The singer said something ‘muy caliente’ is coming this summer

With another photo of the mother-of-two turned away from the camera and getting into full concentration, JLo wrote: “I cannot wait for you to hear what we’ve been working on pa’ ti @lacarba.” The Coach ambassador is keeping fans on their toes with upcoming music, and although we have yet to hear snippets of her new tunes, we have no doubt it’ll be something hot as she herself hinted.