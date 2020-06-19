There is nothing stronger than the love a mother has for her children. A sentiment that celeb mamá Cardi B exemplifies with each picture that she shares of her beautiful daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus . And with each post, it’s even more clear that the two-year-old, who the Bodak Yellow rapper shares with Migos rapper Offset , is following in her momma’s incredibly stylish footsteps. In Cardi’s latest carousel Instagram post about her daughter, we see baby Kulture blinged out with the most adorable baby diamond necklaces and bracelets we’ve ever seen. Her diamond pieces were paired with a fluffy and super cute little white coat, a rainbow dress and her hair was pulled back in a neat little double bun with a yellow bow.

©@iamcardib Mom Cardi loves to share pictures of her stylish daughter Kulture

We also catch a glimpse of a small and special message on the back of Kulture’s little white fluffy coat. In pink letters we see “Bardi Gang” on it, a sign that she is one of her momma’s biggest fans (and probably leader of Cardi’s fan club). With the series of photos, the What A Girl Likes rapper shared an incredibly touching and heartfelt message for her growing daughter. She said, “When I see you I know I did something right for a blessing like you.” The hearts of fans everywhere melted from not only reading the caption, but also seeing the fierce cuteness Kulture was packing in the photos. Fans were leaving heart emojis and fawning over how cute Kulture was looking: one fan sharing, “She’s a doll baby.”

