After 10 years of sharing the stage with your brothers in Calle 13, why did you decide to step out on your own?

“I knew that I was going to be in music somehow, but I never thought it was going to be singing and I never thought I was wanting to be touring with my brothers. We never thought about that, ever. It was very intense years because it kept growing so fast. And it was a weird but good feeling. Naturally the group wanted to explore different things on their own. I took that opportunity to see if I wanted to do also something on my own. Even though my brothers, they always said that I was going to do it.”

©@cabralu iLe is joined by Natalia Lafourcade on her latest single En Cantos

Where there some nerves?

“I was very worried at the beginning, thinking about the worst that could happen. But then when I started, every time that I do it I feel better and I keep growing and I keep learning so many things that I enjoy a lot. I feel grateful that life took me to those paths that I never imagined. And they took me where I am now.”

Your latest single En Cantos with Natalia Lafourcade was inspired by a local pun, but what does it really mean to you?

“It speaks about the special connections that we go through sometimes with people or figures that we create in our minds, and we idealize. We turn them into something almost divine, and we want to feel closer to that energy or to that figure that in some way represents something about us that we might think we’re lacking or something. But it’s a very strong, energetic feeling that we don’t know exactly where it comes from, but it’s so passionate that we’ll try to touch it or try to smell it or try to taste it.”

The video is dark and beautiful, what inspired that concept?

“That’s how the video idea came up afterwards, because of that energetic and powerful feeling. And then that’s when the barbershop, came up. We go, little by little, taking parts with when are grooming him and cutting his hair and everything. We put that into one place and then make a drink out of it. And some of the girls, they didn’t like the taste, but some of us did. It’s interesting, as in life, maybe we get so close to this figure that then we realize that it’s not as big as we used to think. Or maybe it’s amazing, like we expected or something.”

What’s the message that you want to come through your music?

“I like when things are honest I don’t want to feel disconnected at all with whatever I want to do. I think that gets transmitted at the end. I try to let go as much as I can through the songs that I’m composing.”

What’s next?

“I don’t know what’s going to happen! Obviously, I would love to keep touring and singing on stage, but I don’t know if that’s going to happen soon. I think people are figuring out what is going to happen with the musical industry. Luckily for me, even though it’s difficult at the same time, music helps me to sooth things. So at the end, it doesn’t matter, really, what happens because we can create something new from this. I’m working on songs little by little, so I’m just basically living the day by day and see what goes on. I’m trying to not to limit myself so much in the process and try to enjoy as much as I can.”