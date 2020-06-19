Angelina Jolie is a humanitarian, an activist, Academy-Award winning actress and filmmaker wearing many sleeves but, her focal mission in her life is to advocate for the rights and protection of the most vulnerable people. Though the Maleficent actress separated from Brad Pitt, she continues to serve the world as a representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). In a recent Vogue interview, Angelina opened up about the real reason behind her divorce with Brad and how she manages to maintain a healthy environment at home. “I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing,” mentioned Angelina.

©GettyImages Angelina Jolie reveals why she separated from Brad Pitt

For someone who has traveled the world and witnessed starvation in countries like Vietnam and Cambodia, the 45-year-old actress maintains equanimity when the media attacks her family. “Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people,” she added. Angelina is mindful of social issues affecting the world such as sexual violence, displaced refugees, brutal hunger and is taking responsibility in bringing awareness about these global conundrums to the world of entertainment and Hollywood. “My life as an artist is about communication and art. Sometimes the focus is more on entertainment, but most recently, as a director, it has been very much about the global issues I focus on,” she mentioned.