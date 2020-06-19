Katherine Schwarzenegger opens up about her pregnancy for the first time

Katherine Schwarzenegger has opened up about her pregnancy for the first time. The Gift of Forgiveness author, who is expecting her first child, spoke to her friend Dr. Zelana Montminy on Thursday during an Instagram Live saying that she is doing “really well.” The expectant mom, 30, also praised her “wonderful husband” Chris Pratt for his support. “I’m really lucky to be living in like very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful,“ Katherine said. “And then, obviously, I have a very wonderful husband who’s very, it’s been amazing having him home and also like very understanding about my need to like sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time. So that’s been helpful.”
She continued, “Also, having people like you who I text constantly about like everything baby because I’m learning as I go and it’s been an interesting time to be pregnant.”
News broke in April that Katherine and Chris, who tied the knot last June, are expecting their first child together. The Marvel actor is already a father to seven-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with his first wife Anna Farris. Last month, Chris spoke to Extra about his pregnancy cravings, joking, “It’s been tough. Pickles and ice cream. I never thought I would like ’em so much.”
The Jurassic World star added, “I found myself complaining the other day about a little bit of low back and hip pain and how I’ve gained a little weight in quarantine and [Katherine] just sweetly looked at me and I was like ‘Oh, right, right, I don’t really get to complain about that to you right now, do I?’”
Katherine’s father Arnold Schwarzenegger is excited about his daughter’s impending bundle of joy, who he previously revealed is due “sometime this summer.” In May, the Terminator actor told Jimmy Fallon that he was thinking about his grandchild’s Schwarzenegger-Pratt-Kennedy “gene pool” —Katherine’s mother Maria Shriver is the niece of the late President John F. Kennedy . “I mean, we can do anything. We can go and solve the Cuban Missile Crisis. We can go and kill predators with our bare hands and we go and train dinosaurs,” Arnold joked. “Think about it. That is a lot of power here.”