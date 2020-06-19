Katherine Schwarzenegger opens up about her pregnancy for the first time

Katherine Schwarzenegger has opened up about her pregnancy for the first time. The Gift of Forgiveness author, who is expecting her first child, spoke to her friend Dr. Zelana Montminy on Thursday during an Instagram Live saying that she is doing “really well.” The expectant mom, 30, also praised her “wonderful husband” Chris Pratt for his support. “I’m really lucky to be living in like very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful,“ Katherine said. “And then, obviously, I have a very wonderful husband who’s very, it’s been amazing having him home and also like very understanding about my need to like sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time. So that’s been helpful.”

©Getty Images Katherine Schwarzenegger said her husband Chris Pratt has been very understanding during her pregnancy

She continued, “Also, having people like you who I text constantly about like everything baby because I’m learning as I go and it’s been an interesting time to be pregnant.”

News broke in April that Katherine and Chris, who tied the knot last June, are expecting their first child together. The Marvel actor is already a father to seven-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with his first wife Anna Farris. Last month, Chris spoke to Extra about his pregnancy cravings, joking, “It’s been tough. Pickles and ice cream. I never thought I would like ’em so much.”