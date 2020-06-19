Kim Kardashian lets loose and allows Kourtney’s son Mason Dash to a sugar-loaded snack while babysitting. The reality star posted a photo revealing her cheat day along with her 10-year-old nephew and what appears to be ice cream and junk food. “When I baby sit...” captioned Kim while enjoying her guilt-free snack. Though Kim and Mason appeared to be enjoying this moment, Kourtney has abided by specific diet rules that only allow her children to eat organic treats. Kourtney’s fans are aware of her strict high-fat, low-fat diet rules and she encourages the same behavior on her kids. But this time, Kim might have gone behind Kourtney’s back and break the rules.



As mentioned on Kourtney’s Poosh website, the mother-of-three started keto diet a couple of years ago for a metal detox. “He tested my muscles and found that I had high levels of mercury and lead in my system. He let me know that one of the fastest ways to detox was to keep my body in a state of ketosis,” mentioned Kourtney. In addition to the keto diet, Kourtney also does intermittent fasting during the week with one day dedicated to a 24-hour fast. “For me, this meant not eating for 14 to 16 hours after dinner,” she added. So it seems counterproductive when Kim introduces a fatty snack into her snack time with Mason.

Previously, Kourtney has mentioned that her kids only have gluten-free, organic and dairy free snacks. The 41-year-old entrepreneur usually avoids processed foods, sugary foods, grains of starches like pasta, all fruits except berries, beans or legumes, roots vegetables such as potatoes, unhealthy fats, condiments, sauces and alcohol. Aside from all these foods, Kourtney also has to avoid certain ingredients in foods, “Once I found good ingredient swaps and started stocking my pantry and fridge with the best alternatives—like almond milk, tortillas made from sweet potatoes, gluten-free waffle ingredients for the kids, dairy-free shredded cheese, etc.—eating this way became easier and a lifestyle choice that works for me and my family,” she mentioned.