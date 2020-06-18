More than seven months after her relationship with Maluma ended, model Natalia Barulich spoke like never before of the reasons why the romance with the Colombian artist came to an end. The DJ was a special guest of coach Danny Morel‘s podcast Evolve, and in the conversation, Natalia shared how she felt throughout her relationship with the ’Pretty Boy’ – a relationship that she herself described as “toxic” being that she developed certain negative feelings that haunted her for a long time.

©@natalia “There are a lot of people who think toxic love is love , and it’s not,” said Natalia

Natalia, who had a two-year relationship with the Mala Mía singer, commented that, on some occasions, she came to feel that she was giving everything in the relationship and that this was not reciprocal. “It means that I was giving 1000% and I was only receiving 20%, I would say that some days I got more and that was what made me stay,” confessed the 28-year-old. ”It was warm, it was cold, I felt I was living for my partner,” she added.

©@natalia Maluma an Natalia were together for a little over two years

After their breakup, which occurred in late October last year, Natalia reveals that there were times when she felt optimistic, but there were other times when loneliness and sadness overwhelmed her completely, and despite everything she went through in the relationship, she confessed she came to miss him. “There were days when I felt stronger than others, then I felt sad, missing the relationship in some way, but for me it was very toxic...I missed the idea that I had created in my mind, which did not really exist.”

©@natalia “I left my job, I was constantly traveling the world to support him and I loved him so much that when you’re in love, you’re blinded by things, “ she revealed

Juan Luis Londoño, known as Maluma, met Natalia in 2017 when they filmed the video Felices los 4. Following their good chemistry, they began to date and their romance was one of the most followed by the media. On their respective social media accounts, they used to share photos of their trips around the world.