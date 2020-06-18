Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Baby on board!

Sophie Turner shows off her growing baby bump during walk with Joe Jonas

The A-list couple are expecting their first child

 Sophie Turner  put her baby bump on display during a walk around Los Angeles with her husband  Joe Jonas . The Game of Thrones star showed off her bump while out and about with the Jonas Brother. Sophie’s bump was on display in a pair of grey leggings, a white t-shirt and a blazer. Practicing safety, the mom-to-be wore a mask over her face. The 24-year-old actress hinted at one of her cravings holding a coke in her hand.

sophie turner©GrosbyGroup
Sophie Turner showed off her baby bump during walk in Los Angeles

Sophie has proudly showed off her bump during multiple outings. The Dark Phoenix star was seen driving around in a jeep, earlier this month. Prior to the outing, Sophie was all smiles as she and the Only Human singer walked hand-in-hand and she put her bump on display in a set of overalls. The mommy-to-be hasn’t just shown it off during walks.

Earlier this month, the pair were spotted out during a  Black Lives Matter  protest in Los Angeles. Sophie and Joe have yet to take to social media to address their upcoming child. The pair, who have been quarantining together at home, are set to welcome baby Jonas sometime this year.

joe jonas, sophie turner©GrosbyGroup
Joe and Sophie are expecting their first child

No details about the date or gender of their baby have been revealed. In February, a source revealed that the superstars were expecting their first child. “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” the insider revealed to Just Jared. Another source added that the actress has been strategic about her fashion in her last couple of red carpet appearances. “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

Sophie and Joe tied the knot in 2019. The pair shocked fans when they said “I do,” during a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in May. The following month, the pair had their official ceremony in France.

