Sophie Turner put her baby bump on display during a walk around Los Angeles with her husband Joe Jonas . The Game of Thrones star showed off her bump while out and about with the Jonas Brother. Sophie’s bump was on display in a pair of grey leggings, a white t-shirt and a blazer. Practicing safety, the mom-to-be wore a mask over her face. The 24-year-old actress hinted at one of her cravings holding a coke in her hand.

©GrosbyGroup Sophie Turner showed off her baby bump during walk in Los Angeles

Sophie has proudly showed off her bump during multiple outings. The Dark Phoenix star was seen driving around in a jeep, earlier this month. Prior to the outing, Sophie was all smiles as she and the Only Human singer walked hand-in-hand and she put her bump on display in a set of overalls. The mommy-to-be hasn’t just shown it off during walks.

Earlier this month, the pair were spotted out during a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles. Sophie and Joe have yet to take to social media to address their upcoming child. The pair, who have been quarantining together at home, are set to welcome baby Jonas sometime this year.