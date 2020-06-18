Although Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin and his Swedish-Syrian painter hubby Jwan Yosef are already married, it hasn’t stopped Ricky from reimagining their big day. The celebrity couple, who got engaged in 2016, held a small and intimate ceremony when they married instead of a grand affair where they would be surrounded by a couple hundred of their closest family, friends and colleagues. Since then, the two celebrity papás have gone on to raise their four celeb kiddos twins Valentino and Matteo, Renn and baby Lucía. All the while, Ricky has not given up on the dream of having a large bash that would celebrate his and Jwan’s love.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Josef married in a secret ceremony

“Either way I would like to have a big party, I would get to host a huge party. I want the wedding to last four days,” he happily revealed on the Mexican show Ventaneando. As all parents would, Ricky shared that he would also love for his four kids with Jwan to be involved in all the festivities. “The twins were there, but I believe that Renn and Lucía need to be part of this celebration as well,” he added. Ricky cannot hide his immense love for his Swedish-Syrian husband, a love that he reveals he felt the instant he first saw him. “When I met my husband, I saw him and said, ‘I’m going to get married.’ During the ‘Hello, pleasure to meet you,’ I thought, ‘This is the love of my life,’” he tenderly recalled.

