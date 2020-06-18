Although Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin and his Swedish-Syrian painter hubby Jwan Yosef are already married, it hasn’t stopped Ricky from reimagining their big day. The celebrity couple, who got engaged in 2016, held a small and intimate ceremony when they married instead of a grand affair where they would be surrounded by a couple hundred of their closest family, friends and colleagues. Since then, the two celebrity papás have gone on to raise their four celeb kiddos twins Valentino and Matteo, Renn and baby Lucía. All the while, Ricky has not given up on the dream of having a large bash that would celebrate his and Jwan’s love.
Ricky Martin opens up about the issues he faced with husband Jwan Yosef following the birth of their daughter
“Either way I would like to have a big party, I would get to host a huge party. I want the wedding to last four days,” he happily revealed on the Mexican show Ventaneando. As all parents would, Ricky shared that he would also love for his four kids with Jwan to be involved in all the festivities. “The twins were there, but I believe that Renn and Lucía need to be part of this celebration as well,” he added. Ricky cannot hide his immense love for his Swedish-Syrian husband, a love that he reveals he felt the instant he first saw him. “When I met my husband, I saw him and said, ‘I’m going to get married.’ During the ‘Hello, pleasure to meet you,’ I thought, ‘This is the love of my life,’” he tenderly recalled.
Their secret nuptials
After accepting that he had encountered ‘love at first sight,’ Ricky revealed what was the thing about his husband that captured his attention the most. “He is brilliant, he’s creative like me. Two madmen have gotten together! Months passed and we said, ‘What are we waiting for? This is meant to be,’” he revealed. With the idea of getting married in mind, both Ricky and Jwan took advantage of the fact that their respective families were in Los Angeles at the same time and decided to hold a small and intimate ceremony. “It just so happened that my parents were here in Los Angeles, and his parents were as well, so I said, ‘We have no other reason to wait, call the judge!’ It was super improvised,” the singer recalled about his secret wedding to Jwan.
Despite it having been an improvised occasion, Ricky and Jwan enjoyed their special day to the fullest. “Half an hour before the ceremony we didn’t even know what we would wear, let alone anything else,” the Tiburones singer shared. Nowadays, you can find both dads happily in love and sharing in the wonders of their growing family. “The marriage that I have it just what I had always wanted. I’ve spent a lot of years picturing this image in my head. I didn’t know when it would arrive, but this is how it happened. It came to my life when I least expected it,” Ricky revealed.