Rosario Dawson and Corey Booker have been separated since the quarantine started last February but their destiny is about to change. In a recent interview with Rosario at the Mooby’s Pop-Up in Los Angeles, the star expressed she is ready to take the next step in her relationship. “I’m actually in the process of moving, by the way. I’m going to New Jersey. I’m moving to Newark,” shared the 41-year-old actress who was unable to spend much time with her boyfriend Corey once she became the caretaker of her parents Isabel and Greg Dawson, who battled pancreatic cancer. However, the Zombieland actress shared she is “excited” to make the move and be closer to Corey.

“It’s time. We were thinking about moving in together anyway, but especially during all of this, it’s been really intense,” she added. The 51-year-old politician and Rosario have been dating since December 2018 but despite the distance, both have made it work. “Every morning that we don’t wake up together, he sends me a song, which means every morning he holds our relationship in his mind and heart for a few minutes before he goes off into his big day,” confessed Rosario to Women’s Health Magazine. Rosario also confessed that she feels thrilled to be in a relationship where someone has her back. Though Corey and Rosario have spent time apart due to their busy schedules she makes sure to wear an anchor bracelet he gave her as a gift. “I feel a lot of life ahead of us. It’s been beautiful feeling nurtured and taken care of. I’ve never been this close to someone. We make sure we connect. That’s something I’ve taken for granted in the past,” expressed the actress.