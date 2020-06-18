If anything has been more apparent within the past few days it’s that former Miss Colombia 2011-2012 and Miss Universe beauty queen Daniella Alvarez is one strong cookie. Earlier this week, she made the announcement that her left leg had to be amputated due to complications she experienced when she went in for a routine surgery to remove a lump she had in her abdomen. Since then, Daniella has gone on to become a clear beacon of hope has she chronicles her journey into what has now become her ‘new normal.’ However, in an interview with Colombian radio station La FM, the beauty queen reveals that she still cannot walk because she has no sensation in her remaining leg (her right leg). She revealed that her leg “feels asleep.”

©@danielaalvareztv Former Miss Colombia Daniella Alvarez had her left leg amputated after a complication arose during surgery

She shared how the ischemia (when organs or body parts don’t get adequate blood supply) she experienced during the surgery has also affected other areas of her body as well. “The ischemia has also affected the functionality of my other foot as well, I am unable to walk. My right foot feels completely asleep and hasn’t woken up and we don’t know how long it will take for the foot to start functioning again,” the model revealed. She also gave listeners some insight into what the next few months of recovery will look like for her. “I’ve been told that it’ll be at least six months before I can begin relearning the walking process due to my right foot losing functionality,” she said. Daniella also revealed that since losing her left leg, now her right leg will be carrying double the weight.