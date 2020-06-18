Gerard Piqué and Shakira ’s immediate chemistry was undeniable from the time they met. The couple celebrates ten years together, but the soccer star still remembers their first encounter as if it were like yesterday. In a new interview, the Spanish athlete revealed he was confident they would see each other again. The 2010 World Cup was a life-changing experience for the Barcelona Football Club member – both personally and professionally. Ahead of the sports event, Gerard confidently assured Shakira they would see each other in the Fifa World Cup final.

The Spanish athlete knew the Colombian singer would be performing the tournament’s official song Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) at the closing ceremony but he couldn’t have known he would be playing the final match and even winning against The Netherlands with the final score of 1-0. “I took it for granted that we would play that match,” the father-of-two told L’Esportiu.

©GettyImages The soccer star and the international pop star have been together for ten years

“I won the biggest title one can get and met the love of my life. I left South Africa as a different person and had an unforgettable experience,” he added.

The 33-year-old soccer star and the international pop star share their two sons Sasha, five, and seven-year-old Milan. Despite having two children together, the famous couple defies traditional relationships, and has kept away from marriage. The duo has put the effort to build their respective careers, which are both demanding of their time and energy.