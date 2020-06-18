Catherine Zeta-Jones recently shared an update with her fans about her lockdown situation and what she’s been up to. The 50-year-old actress is currently isolating in Irvington, New York, with husband Michael Douglas and their teenage children, son Dylan, 19 and daughter Carys, 17. Right before isolating, the family of four welcomed a furry friend named Taylor, that has appeared in many of Catherine’s Instagram stories. The British star went live on social media and shared a Q&A session with her fans where she revealed her best memories on set, Darling Buds of May experience and current activities with her family.

©@catherinezetajones Catherine Zeta-Jones confessed she enjoys having the family under one roof

While staying indoors with her family in the 1930s Georgian-style mansion, Catherine has been “Playing cards, playing Monopoly, having three meals a day, we haven’t killed each other, we’ve respected each other’s space Just to have the time to be together and to talk, it’s been really great. I’ve really enjoyed having the whole family together.” The $4.5 million property features a swimming pool, a fitness room, a wood-panelled library and a game room where the couple spends most of their time playing pool. Aside from playing with her husband, the Chicago actress has also shown her piano skills along with her puppy Taylor. “My biggest fan 😂 my dog when I play the piano,” she quipped. Catherine and Michael’s son Dylan also enjoys playing an instrument but his sister has been unimpressed with his music skills since the lockdown started.