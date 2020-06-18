Jean Kennedy Smith, the last surviving sibling of the late President John F. Kennedy, has passed away. She was 92. The former U.S. ambassador died Wednesday, June 17, in New York City. Following her passing, Jean’s daughter Kym Smith told NBC News that her mother “lived an amazing life.” Maria Shriver remembered her late aunt on the Today show Thursday morning. “She was an extraordinary woman. Had a great career on behalf of this country as ambassador to Ireland promoting peace there and also started a Very Special Arts for people with intellectual disabilities,” she said.

©Getty Images John F. Kennedy’s last surviving sibling, Jean (far right), died on June 17

Katherine Schwarzenegger ’s mother added: “I take solace in the fact that she is joining every other member of her family up in heaven. It’s nice for her.”

Born in 1928 in Boston, Massachusetts, Jean was the second youngest of Joseph P. Kennedy and Rose Kennedy’s nine children: Joseph Jr., John, Rosemary, Kathleen, Eunice, Patricia, Robert, and Edward “Ted.” Unlike her siblings, Jean never ran for office, but campaigned for her brothers. Per NBC News, Jean wrote in her memoir The Nine of Us that her childhood seemed “unexceptional.” “It is hard for me to fully comprehend that I was growing up with brothers who eventually occupy the highest offices of our nation, including president of the United States,” she shared. “At the time, they were simply my playmates. They were the source of my amusement and the objects of my admiration.”