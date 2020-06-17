Kylie Jenner ’s latest photoshoot did not happen in a luxury photo studio but rather her backyard. That’s right! The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan shared a couple of photos from her Vogue Czechoslovakia feature looking glammed up in an electric blue ensemble. “I loved creating this intimate shoot for @vogueczechoslovakia...we hung sheets in my backyard to try and make a backdrop and shot it all on my iphone,” she wrote next to one of the stunning pictures. In case you had any doubt you could make your photos look straight out of a magazine, here’s proof that you can.
Kylie’s perfect backdrop, which is a result of light pink sheets, creates the illusion of dreamy, whimsical vibes. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the mom-of-one put her best fashion foot forward to strike a pose for an appearance inside the glossy.
The Kylie Skin founder rocks perhaps the shortest dress in existence by Balmain along with a matching statement coat and sheer black tights for the at-home editorial. Although not specified, her autumnal look implies the photo shoot may be part of a fall edition.
A day before, the mom-of-one revealed she and her two-year-old daughter Stormi are on the cover of the magazine, and surprisingly that too was shot with an iPhone. One of the pictures shows an intimate mother-daughter moment of Kylie and her mini-me embracing each other.
“I love this little baby so much i want to burst...sometimes I just look at her and cry knowing she will never be this small ever again. who knew something so little could take up most of your heart. God made no mistakes with you storm baby... behind the scenes shooting @vogueczechoslovakia,” she wrote alongside the photo.
The beauty mogul and her daughter make shooting a cover story look so easy – if only we knew who was holding her iPhone.