Kylie Jenner ’s latest photoshoot did not happen in a luxury photo studio but rather her backyard. That’s right! The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan shared a couple of photos from her Vogue Czechoslovakia feature looking glammed up in an electric blue ensemble. “I loved creating this intimate shoot for @vogueczechoslovakia...we hung sheets in my backyard to try and make a backdrop and shot it all on my iphone,” she wrote next to one of the stunning pictures. In case you had any doubt you could make your photos look straight out of a magazine, here’s proof that you can.

Kylie’s perfect backdrop, which is a result of light pink sheets, creates the illusion of dreamy, whimsical vibes. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the mom-of-one put her best fashion foot forward to strike a pose for an appearance inside the glossy.

©@kyliejenner The Kylie Skin founder looks fierce in an all-blue ensemble for Vogue Czechoslovakia

The Kylie Skin founder rocks perhaps the shortest dress in existence by Balmain along with a matching statement coat and sheer black tights for the at-home editorial. Although not specified, her autumnal look implies the photo shoot may be part of a fall edition.

A day before, the mom-of-one revealed she and her two-year-old daughter Stormi are on the cover of the magazine, and surprisingly that too was shot with an iPhone. One of the pictures shows an intimate mother-daughter moment of Kylie and her mini-me embracing each other.