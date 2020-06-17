Art imitates romance in Morat and Sebastian Yatra ’s latest music video Bajo la Mesa. The Colombian group and superstar’s collaboration was a long time coming. However, the moment had to be right. “We’ve been planning on doing something with Sebastian Yatra for a while now,” Martin Vargas tells HOLA! USA. “Finally, we stumbled upon Bajo la Mesa. It’s a very romantic song.” Unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus , which all four members have successfully recovered from – the original video treatment had to be scrapped.

Thanks to some really talented artists and an eye for art, the single is showcased with beautiful visuals that can portray the song’s idea of romance on a grand scale. “The story that’s something you can only do as an animation,” Simon Vargas adds. “There’s no way you can do that without the effects. You cannot do that in person.” On this edition of The Spark, Morat talks to us about how they animated love in Bajo la Mesa.