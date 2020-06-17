The results are in! After a few days of requesting help from fans – Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony ’s son Max finally has a name for his pup. After the family formally introduced the adorable goldendoodle pup to the world, they asked for help deciding on the name Tyson or Yankee. Finally, the latest member of Jennifer and Alex Rodriguez ’s household has a name. Max, 12, took to the pup’s official social media account to make the formal announcement.

©@tysonpupofficial Jennifer Lopez’s son Max has decided to name his dog Tyson

“Thanks for voting on a name for my pup!!! So we decided to name him…drum roll…TYSON!!!! – Max @tysonpupofficial.” Next to the caption, Max shared a few photos of him and his best buddy. Tyson, has been pretty active on his social media account. Prior to the announcement, the doggo gave a cute look at how he spends quality time with his grandma JLo.

“Watching my grandma @jlo live tweet her show. Apparently it’s about dance or something like that. What is this dance?.” Jennifer shared her excitement about her new grandson. Over the weekend, the World of Dance judge shared the wonderful news with the world. “Welcome to the fam, @tbdpupofficial! We got Max this adorable lil golden doodle and we haven’t named him yet! ✨What should we name this cutie!? Tyson or Yankee? All will be revealed soon!”