Juan G. Hernández, most notably known as Juano Hernández in Hollywood, was an acting pioneer who paved the way for many of today’s actors. The San Juan, Puerto Rico, native passed away in July of 1970 leaving behind an incredible film legacy that broke barriers within the entertainment industry. With a career that spanned 50 years, Juano gave many indelible performances — his role in Intruder in the Dust earned him a Golden Globe nomination. Throughout his career, Juano went on to work with Hollywood heavyweights like Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, Sidney Poitier, Joel McCrea and Steve McQueen.

Prior to getting getting his start in Hollywood, he worked as a sailer and moved from his beautiful Puerto Rico to the vibrant Rio de Janeiro. While there he became a circus entertainer and made his debut in 1922. Sometime after that he moved back to the Caribbean to work as a pro boxer under the name Kid Curley. He then decided to set his eyes on another prize: the stage. Juano later moved to New York City where he found work in vaudeville and minstrel shows, sang in a church choir and worked as a radio script writer.

Because he knew that his Spanish accent would probably hinder him from finding more work, he would study Shakespeare during his free time in an effort to help improve his diction (something that helped him further his career in radio). He then went on to co-star in radio’s first all-black soap opera We Love and Learn, as well as other shows, becoming a household name in The Cavalcade of America. To round out his talents a bit further, he also appeared in Broadway shows like Strange Fruit and Set My People Free, but his official debut was in 1927’s Show Boat as a chorus singer.