Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are making sure their children know the value of giving back. The A-list couple who are parents to Levi, 11, Vida, 10, and seven-year-old Livingston shared how they are raising their kids. “Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they’re not usually going to get what they need,” the 50-year-old actor told Town and Country. “Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn. ‘no’ takes a lot more energy.”

He continued: “It’s a lot easier to say ‘yes.” Matthew and Camila, who have been married since 2012, founded the Just Keep Livin’ Foundation. In their household, giving back is one of the top priorities. That’s why after the birth of their first child, the pair knew just want to do with the money made from the photo exclusive.

“When you have your first child and you’re in the position that Matthew is, whoever gets the first photo will make a lot of money,” Camila shared. “When we found out that the person was going to make over a million dollars on a photo, we were like ‘No. We’re going to do an exclusive and get the money and put it into the foundation.”