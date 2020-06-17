Camila Alves, daughter are twins

Celebrity Parents

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves on the ‘selfish’ act they’re teaching their children

The A-list couple are parents-of-three

BY

 Matthew McConaughey  and  Camila Alves  are making sure their children know the value of giving back. The A-list couple who are parents to Levi, 11, Vida, 10, and seven-year-old Livingston shared how they are raising their kids. “Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they’re not usually going to get what they need,” the 50-year-old actor told Town and Country. “Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn. ‘no’ takes a lot more energy.”

2019 Texas Medal of Arts - Arrivals©GettyImages
Matthew and Camila McConaughey opened up about how they are raising their children

He continued: “It’s a lot easier to say ‘yes.” Matthew and Camila, who have been married since 2012, founded the Just Keep Livin’ Foundation. In their household, giving back is one of the top priorities. That’s why after the birth of their first child, the pair knew just want to do with the money made from the photo exclusive.

“When you have your first child and you’re in the position that Matthew is, whoever gets the first photo will make a lot of money,” Camila shared. “When we found out that the person was going to make over a million dollars on a photo, we were like ‘No. We’re going to do an exclusive and get the money and put it into the foundation.”

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves©GettyImages
The A-list pair opened up about the selfish act they are teaching their children

For the McConaughey household, participating in acts of kindness and helping out is essential. Together, the family are often seen volunteering and giving back through the Just Keep Livin’ Foundation. For the Gentleman star, it’s a selfish act that he isn’t ashamed of. “Being able to give back in ways is a selfish endeavor,” he shared. “It feels good to me to see a smile or hear a young person say thank you. That’s called a selfless act. I call it a selfish act.”

