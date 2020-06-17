When news broke that former Miss Universe contestant Daniella Alvarez had her leg amputated, it sent shockwaves around the world. The former Miss Colombia 2011-2012 winner is a vibrant, healthy and accomplished woman, so the news of what happened to her shocked many fans as well as fellow Colombian Sebastian Yatra . Daniella had initially gone in for a simple procedure at la Fundacion Cardioinfantil Hospital in Bogota, Colombia, where she was having a lump located in her abdomen removed. During the operation, doctors realized that situation had been more complex than anticipated and found that the lump was now cutting circulation to her leg — forcing them to amputate it. Today, she shares that she “hasn’t shed a tear” post surgery and is happy to be alive.

“With my two favorite men in the world who have helped me with my recovery day after day with their love and support @rickialvarezv @alvarezcamera,” said the beauty queen in a loving shoutout to her father and brother. She also gave another small shoutout to another special man in her life actor Spanish TV actor Lenard Vanderaa. She then proceeded to give her fans a quick update on how her recovery has been going so far. “Okay my beautiful people, today is my third day of recovery, and I haven’t shed a tear (I think I cried only once and it was because of the post surgery pain) I am very happy to be alive and to be able to enjoy life and you guys 😀,” Daniella stated.