Natti Natasha is one of the most private celebrities in the entertainment business. In fact, little is known about her personal life, and when it comes to love, the Honey Boo singer is the most reserved. Few of us knew, but before she became famous, Natalia Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista, the singer‘s real name, was married. That’s right! Photos of Natti on her wedding day dressed in her wedding gown and posing next to her then-husband were recently leaked. What is most striking about the images is that Natti appears with the natural beauty of her youth.

©@nattinatasha The singer leads a private personal life

Television presenter Jomari Goyzo was so impressed by the photographs, that he posted them on his Instagram account and highlighted the singer, who’s originally from the Dominican Republic’s beauty. “Photos of #nattinatasha were shared of when she got married before she was famous! She looks beautiful!” he wrote next to the images, which have caused all kinds of reactions among Natti‘s followers.

©@jomarigoyso Jomari Goyzo shared these photos of Natti Natasha’s wedding

In the photos, taken a few years ago when Natti was younger, the singer appears in her wedding dress, a tiara with a slight up-do, a large veil and a bouquet of white lilies. The singer has very subtle makeup, as well as delicate accessories, such as shiny earrings and a fine bracelet.

©@jomarigoyso Fans of the singer were impressed by her natural beauty

Some of the 33-year-old’s fans stressed that she looked much better as a natural, and they pointed out that the lips she wears today do not favor her as much. In addition to her image causing a complete stir, the identity of the mysterious man with whom Natalia appears was also striking, as many were unaware that she had already passed through the altar. She so cute! And what happened next? Did they separate? Did they get divorced? Why? Tell, tell …,” wrote a user below Jomari’s post.