Zoe Saldana made a plea to network television for the more inclusive and better Latin representation – following the cancelation of ABC’s The Baker and the Beauty . “@abcnetwork set the trend, be the first to stick around! Represent Por Favor! We were all watching the show! And when I say WE, I mean we Americans of Latinx Blood,” she wrote. “We the tax payers, the loyal customers, the voters, the soldiers, the healthcare workers, the labor workers, the entrepreneurs, the students, the teachers, the drivers, the gardeners, the nannies, ALL OF US!”

She continued: “We were all WATCHING!!!! @beautyandthebakerteam, you are all flawless please go where you are wanted because we need you!!!! Please support by signing the petition on my bio!” The Baker and the Beauty, which ran for one full season, centered around a Cuban baker (Victor Rasuk) who was thrown into the spotlight after meeting Miami model (Nathalie Kelley). The Latin-led cast starred Carlos Gomez, Dan Bucatinsky, Belissa Escobedo, Michelle Veintimilla and Lisa Vidal, who took to her social media to encourage others to push another network to pick up the series.

“Hey peeps! Hoping everyone is doing well staying healthy and safe as most of you know ABC decided to cancel our show the Baker and the Beauty, sad... but the good news is that it isnt over yet, we are still hopeful and NBC Universal is shopping or show to other platforms such as #peacocktv , #netflix, #Amazon , #Prime etc.,” she wrote. “There are over 500 television shows on air, and ZERO latino shows on network TV right now, and only a handful on streaming. The Baker and the beauty is a well written diverse show about a Latin family preppers denting our Latino culture in a positive light. It pretty much is for every family to watch.”