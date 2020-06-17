Cardi B isn’t here to fool anyone! The Dominican-American rapper is clearing any confusion fans may have about using photoshop on her photos before posting them on social media. The 27-year-old artist took to Instagram to address the situation in the best way possible: with a video showing off her fabulous curves. The artist shared a clip on her stories standing inside a gigantic closet wearing a pair of violet undies and a black sports bra. “My shorty told me that he like it like that,” she wrote.
Talking to her fans, she begins, “Y‘all think I’m editing my body? Ask me for a f•••ing video. It’s simple.“ The mom-of-one continues modeling while standing in front of a large mirror. “I gained a little weight, you know what I’m saying? It’s all good. Can ask me for a video, I’ll show ya,” she added.
Ahead of taking to her stories, the Bodak Yellow rapper shared a clip on her feed rocking a blue Louis Vuitton bikini and white gladiator-inspired heels to set the record straight. “Now I know a b***h gained some weight, because I had to make the thighs match the motherf**kin a**,” she explains. ”I know I gained a little bit of weight and I‘m actually holding it in… but it doesn’t matter though… I got lipo money.”
The award-winning artist doesn’t shy away from flaunting her curvy bod, but she likes to keep it real too. Last month, the Latina beauty shared a hilarious relatable video where she’s walking and modeling towards the camera only to reveal how she sucks in her stomach. “Suck it in life,” she wrote alongside the clip.
Cardi, who’s been quarantined at her home, has been going through a series of makeovers. She recently debuted a pixie haircut in a vibrant hot pink which then became an icy blue and she also gave her peacock tattoo a makeover. Something she never changes? Her great sense of humor and fierce attitude!