Cardi B isn’t here to fool anyone! The Dominican-American rapper is clearing any confusion fans may have about using photoshop on her photos before posting them on social media. The 27-year-old artist took to Instagram to address the situation in the best way possible: with a video showing off her fabulous curves. The artist shared a clip on her stories standing inside a gigantic closet wearing a pair of violet undies and a black sports bra. “My shorty told me that he like it like that,” she wrote.

Talking to her fans, she begins, “Y‘all think I’m editing my body? Ask me for a f•••ing video. It’s simple.“ The mom-of-one continues modeling while standing in front of a large mirror. “I gained a little weight, you know what I’m saying? It’s all good. Can ask me for a video, I’ll show ya,” she added.

©@iamcardib Cardi shared a clip while posing in front of a large mirror

Ahead of taking to her stories, the Bodak Yellow rapper shared a clip on her feed rocking a blue Louis Vuitton bikini and white gladiator-inspired heels to set the record straight. “Now I know a b***h gained some weight, because I had to make the thighs match the motherf**kin a**,” she explains. ”I know I gained a little bit of weight and I‘m actually holding it in… but it doesn’t matter though… I got lipo money.”

The award-winning artist doesn’t shy away from flaunting her curvy bod, but she likes to keep it real too. Last month, the Latina beauty shared a hilarious relatable video where she’s walking and modeling towards the camera only to reveal how she sucks in her stomach. “Suck it in life,” she wrote alongside the clip.