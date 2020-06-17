Blue Ivy Carter received her first BET Award nomination. At just 8-years-old, Beyoncé ’s daughter got a nomination for the award show for her feature on Brown Skin Girl, which is part of the The Lion King soundtrack. While Blue has tough competition running against Alicia Keys, Lizzo and Ciara, she’s already won an NAACP Image Award for the song. Guess we’ll soon find out whether or not Blue will also take home the prize during the BET award show which will air live on CBS and other Viacom networks on Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m. EST.
Another day, another award show postponement. On Tuesday, ET revealed that the 2021 Independent Spirit Awards would be postponed to April 24. With the change in date, Josh Welsh, president of Film Independent, explained that the time frame of the films considered would also be extended. “We will recognize films that were released between January 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021,” Welsh said, adding, ”in acknowledgement of the unique challenges the world of cinema, and the world as a whole, is currently experiencing.”
Nick Cordero’s son Elvis Eduardo reached a new milestone — he is now walking. While the actor remains remains in ICU due to his ongoing battle with COVID-19, his wife, Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram to share an adorable footage of their baby taking his first steps. Watch the adorable video below!
We might be in the middle of a pandemic but that isn’t stopping Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez from finding their dream home for the summer in the west coast. JLo and A-Rod were spotted looking at a $70K per month beachfront property in Malibu, California. The couple will likely be searching for a home with an open space as they recently welcomed a new member to the family — a goldendoodle puppy for the singer’s son Max.
Good new, movie buffs! Cineworld and Regal Cinemas will be opening their big screen on July 10 after their three-month shutdown due to the pandemic. “We are thrilled to be back and encouraged by recent surveys that show that many people have missed going to the movie theater,” Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld said. “With a strong slate confirmed for the coming weeks, including among others Tenet, Mulan, A Quiet Place Part II, Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow, Bond, Soul, Top Gun Maverick and many more, the entire Cineworld team remains committed to being ‘the best place to watch a movie’.”