No more gray hairs for Salma Hayek ! With a new photo, the 53-year-old actress revealed she had to do her roots ahead of photo shoots. The Frida star took to her Instagram account to share a before and after picture of her hair’s makeover. “In anticipation for reshoots, I finally had to do my roots,” she wrote alongside the picture, which showcases a makeup-free Salma showing off her gray hairs next to a glammed-up version featuring her final results. The Mexican-American star looks beautiful regardless, and her fans agree.
Under her snap, the Like A Boss actress received comments that read: “Both pics are beautiful,” and “You look amazing in both.” One other wrote, “You never go out of style, not even without makeup! You are beautiful.”
The mom-of-one has always been transparent when it comes to her natural beauty, including gray hair. In the past, the Beatriz at Dinner actress has shared flawless zero-makeup selfies in which she has expressed how she feels about grays. “Proud of my white hair,” she captioned a stunning selfie once before translating it into Spanish: ”Orgullosa de mis canas.”
We already know what Salma would look like if she decided to go with a full head of gray hair, and we’re not opposed! For her 2019 flick, The Hummingbird Project, the Oscar-nominee was given a silver do thanks to celebrity stylist Jennifer Yepez.
Salma isn’t afraid of embracing her age, which is why many of her fans and followers praise her for keeping it real. Ahead of her latest snap, the Hollywood star impressed her fans after posting another selfie featuring her bare and radiant skin. Next to the picture of Salma and her glowing complexion, the actress simply captioned: “#selfiesunday #nofilter #nature.”
There’s no question Salma is aging gracefully, and we should all be taking notes!