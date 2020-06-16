No more gray hairs for Salma Hayek ! With a new photo, the 53-year-old actress revealed she had to do her roots ahead of photo shoots. The Frida star took to her Instagram account to share a before and after picture of her hair’s makeover. “In anticipation for reshoots, I finally had to do my roots,” she wrote alongside the picture, which showcases a makeup-free Salma showing off her gray hairs next to a glammed-up version featuring her final results. The Mexican-American star looks beautiful regardless, and her fans agree.

Under her snap, the Like A Boss actress received comments that read: “Both pics are beautiful,” and “You look amazing in both.” One other wrote, “You never go out of style, not even without makeup! You are beautiful.”

©@salmahayek Salma shared a before and after of her hair post getting her roots done

The mom-of-one has always been transparent when it comes to her natural beauty, including gray hair. In the past, the Beatriz at Dinner actress has shared flawless zero-makeup selfies in which she has expressed how she feels about grays. “Proud of my white hair,” she captioned a stunning selfie once before translating it into Spanish: ”Orgullosa de mis canas.”

We already know what Salma would look like if she decided to go with a full head of gray hair, and we’re not opposed! For her 2019 flick, The Hummingbird Project, the Oscar-nominee was given a silver do thanks to celebrity stylist Jennifer Yepez.