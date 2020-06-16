Kelly Ripa and Marc Consuelos are celebrating a special day. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host and the Riverdale star took to their respective social media accounts to wish their daughter Lola a happy 19th birthday. “Happy birthday to @theyoungestyung my baby girl. The heart and soul of our family. We love you BIG,” Kelly wrote. Along with the sweet message was a carousel of adorable throwback pictures of Lola.

©@kellyripa Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter Lola turned 19

Kelly mixed in some school shots with pictures of her daughter when she was only a few months old. Adding extra sweetness, were photos of her and her older brother Michael. Mark shared an adoring message for his daughter alongside more sweet pics.

“Happy 19th Bday @theyoungestyung. We love you!!!.” The actor led with a throwback picture of him holding his baby girl up in the pool. On his stories, Mark reshared another photo of him and Lola, posted by his wife, with the caption “Daddy’s girl.” In addition to Lola, Kelly and Mark are parents to Michael, 23, and 17-year-old Joaquin.