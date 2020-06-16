Kelly Ripa and Marc Consuelos are celebrating a special day. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host and the Riverdale star took to their respective social media accounts to wish their daughter Lola a happy 19th birthday. “Happy birthday to @theyoungestyung my baby girl. The heart and soul of our family. We love you BIG,” Kelly wrote. Along with the sweet message was a carousel of adorable throwback pictures of Lola.
Kelly mixed in some school shots with pictures of her daughter when she was only a few months old. Adding extra sweetness, were photos of her and her older brother Michael. Mark shared an adoring message for his daughter alongside more sweet pics.
“Happy 19th Bday @theyoungestyung. We love you!!!.” The actor led with a throwback picture of him holding his baby girl up in the pool. On his stories, Mark reshared another photo of him and Lola, posted by his wife, with the caption “Daddy’s girl.” In addition to Lola, Kelly and Mark are parents to Michael, 23, and 17-year-old Joaquin.
Kelly didn’t just celebrate the occasion at home. During Tuesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the host shared how her daughter wants to spend her big day. In addition to having takeout sushi and an homemade red velvet cake, Lola had a simple request. “Lola told us all she wanted to do was sleep for her birthday,” her proud mom shared.
“She said that to you but what she meant was ‘Mom, I’d love for you to walk in while I’m fast asleep on a national television show and say happy birthday so America and Canada can see it all unfold,” Ryan Seacrest joked.