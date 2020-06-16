Paris Hilton is back to hanging out with her favorite girls! The socialite has reunited with her sister Nicky Hilton, sister-in-law Tessa Hilton and their adorable daughters. Paris took to Instagram to share a series of sweet pictures in which she and the gals are loving their time together. “Reunited and it feels so good...Love my beautiful family so much!” she wrote next to a photo where she’s posing with Nicky and her daughters Theodora Marilyn, two, and Lily-Grace, three, plus Tessa and Barron Hilton‘s gorgeous three-month-old baby girl Milou Alizée.

The 39-year-old has been separated from her family amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but it looks as though their time apart is over. Other images of her family reunion included one of her holding hands with her two older nieces. “Love my lil angels #AuntieParis,” she wrote.

©@parishilton Paris has finally reunited with her favorite girls

The photos that followed were of hugs, kisses and cuddles from the girls as well as one with her younger sister. “Besties for Life. Love you so much @NickyHilton!” she captioned. “Auntie Paris” shared more of their family get-together on her stories. The model posted a clip of her with Teddy and Lily-Grace playing with a rainbow filter.