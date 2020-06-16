Pitbull is back with a new version of his single I Believe That We Will Win . Mr. 305 is kicking off the Univision Upfronts with a new version of the inspiring hit. The song, which was released to help people “stay healthy, stay focused, stay strong, stay educated and blessed,” was dropped earlier this year. Now, the 39-year-old entertainer is doing it for the culture has returned with another message and has the help (and dance moves) of a few friends across the globe.

“To be here and to be able to speak to you about the culture, about a network that I not only have love for but respect, and always say thank you for showing love and giving us this kind of platforms,” he says. “I just want to let y’all know how special we are and how much we appreciate you guys understanding, believing in us and investing in us.”