There’s no denying that Khloe Kardashian has a good eye for beautiful things. From the way that she decorates her home to the small moments she takes to appreciate all the beauty that can be found in nature, True Thompson ’s proud celebrity mamá knows a thing or two about appreciating your surroundings. While enjoying a flight to an undisclosed location, on her little sister Kylie Jenner ’s private jet, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took a snapshot of a stunning orange-y horizon. Khloe’s snapshot also gave us another look at the interior of the ultra private Kylie Cosmetics founder’s lavish and pink jet.

©@khloekardashian Khloe Kardashian shared a picture of a beautiful sunset from sister Kylie Jenner’s plane

In the picture, it’s clear that the Revenge Body host is basking in some after dinner relaxation as she looks out into the horizon that lay before her. We can also see how the inside of Kylie’s plane is perfectly pink based off of the Stormi Webster ’s second birthday. Page Six reported that Kylie spent between $50 and $70 million on a private Global Express Jet, which has the capability of flying longer distances because it can carry more fuel than many other private jets on the market. The Kylie Skin founder is reported to spend an estimated $5 million a year for the basic upkeep of her private jet.