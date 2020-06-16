Khloé Kardashian con cabello rubio y Kylie Jenner cabello oscuro, ambas con short bob

Flying High

Khloe Kardashian shares rare look inside Kylie Jenner’s lavish private jet

Kylie’s older sister takes a picture of a beautiful sunset while on her plane

BY

There’s no denying that  Khloe Kardashian  has a good eye for beautiful things. From the way that she decorates her home to the small moments she takes to appreciate all the beauty that can be found in nature,  True Thompson ’s proud celebrity   mamá  knows a thing or two about appreciating your surroundings. While enjoying a flight to an undisclosed location, on her little sister  Kylie Jenner ’s private jet, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took a snapshot of a stunning orange-y horizon. Khloe’s snapshot also gave us another look at the interior of the ultra private Kylie Cosmetics founder’s lavish and pink jet.

Khloe Kardashian shares rare look inside Kylie Jenner’s private jet©@khloekardashian
Khloe Kardashian shared a picture of a beautiful sunset from sister Kylie Jenner’s plane

In the picture, it’s clear that the Revenge Body host is basking in some after dinner relaxation as she looks out into the horizon that lay before her. We can also see how the inside of Kylie’s plane is perfectly pink based off of the  Stormi Webster ’s second birthday. Page Six reported that Kylie spent between $50 and $70 million on a private Global Express Jet, which has the capability of flying longer distances because it can carry more fuel than many other private jets on the market. The Kylie Skin founder is reported to spend an estimated $5 million a year for the basic upkeep of her private jet.

Kylie Jenner shares rare picture of the inside of her private jet©@kyliejenner
Kylie Jenner loves to travel in comfort and style

But this wasn’t the only big purchase that Kylie’s made recently. Prior to her being stripped of her billionaire status by Forbes, the mom of one was said to have drop around $130 million within the last year, according to Page Six. They reported that she spent the moolah on several real estate properties, all costing in the millions and has even hired  Tom Brady ’s architect to help her build on one of the lots near her home.

