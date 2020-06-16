Shakira, new look

Skater Girl!

Shakira unveils her new hobby – and she’s quite the daredevil

The Hips Don’t Lie singer is breezing through quarantine

BY

 Shakira  can add another skill to her resume – and this one is pretty cool. The Hips Don’t Lie singer shared a video of her impressive skateboarding. “My new hobby: it was either this or pottery.” In the clip, Shak effortlessly glides down an empty road on a skateboard. Practicing safety first, she rocks a helmet, shoulder pads, knee pads and gloves. There’s no telling who put the 43-year-old daredevil up to her latest hobby.

Related:

Shakira shows off son Milan's impressive talent

 
Shakira, rocker chic©@shakira
Shakira proved that she is a daredevil as she showed off her latest skill

In May, the Waka Waka singer gave fans a sneak peak at her new past time. In a video with three 🤟🤟🤟 emojis, the songstress quickly glided towards the camera and then away from the frame. This time, since the trip was short, she sported her log tresses without a helmet and skated without any extra padding.

In February, Shakira teased fans. In a photo of her holding a skateboard and rocking a beanie, t-shirt, hoodie and leggings combo, the Me Gusta singer proved that she can do it all. “Soccer mom and skate mom.”

Related:

Shakira is wow'ed by Gerard Piqué's impressive skill – you will be too

 

Shak, who shares sons Milan, seven, and Sasha, five, with  Gerard Piqué , has been mastering plenty of skills during her time at home. On top of skating, Shakira has received a certificate from the University of Pennsylvania for completing a Philosophy course, mastered the glamourous life of home schooling and has become the perfect muse for her sons.

 

Fans don’t have to worry, she isn’t leaving music behind. Over the weekend, Shakria revealed that she would team up with the Black Eyed Peas on their latest album. “WE HAVE BIG NEWS! Shak is teaming up with Black Eyed Pears for a brand new song GIRL LKE ME. The track is out June 19th and will feature on the new @bep album #BEPTranslation. ShakHQ.”

Prior to the announcement, the superstar shared a picture of herself from the studio. I’ve read your tweets bosses! I’m on it! 😘‬.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read More