Shakira can add another skill to her resume – and this one is pretty cool. The Hips Don’t Lie singer shared a video of her impressive skateboarding. “My new hobby: it was either this or pottery.” In the clip, Shak effortlessly glides down an empty road on a skateboard. Practicing safety first, she rocks a helmet, shoulder pads, knee pads and gloves. There’s no telling who put the 43-year-old daredevil up to her latest hobby.

©@shakira Shakira proved that she is a daredevil as she showed off her latest skill

In May, the Waka Waka singer gave fans a sneak peak at her new past time. In a video with three 🤟🤟🤟 emojis, the songstress quickly glided towards the camera and then away from the frame. This time, since the trip was short, she sported her log tresses without a helmet and skated without any extra padding.

In February, Shakira teased fans. In a photo of her holding a skateboard and rocking a beanie, t-shirt, hoodie and leggings combo, the Me Gusta singer proved that she can do it all. “Soccer mom and skate mom.”

Shak, who shares sons Milan, seven, and Sasha, five, with Gerard Piqué , has been mastering plenty of skills during her time at home. On top of skating, Shakira has received a certificate from the University of Pennsylvania for completing a Philosophy course, mastered the glamourous life of home schooling and has become the perfect muse for her sons.