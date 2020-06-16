Shakira can add another skill to her resume – and this one is pretty cool. The Hips Don’t Lie singer shared a video of her impressive skateboarding. “My new hobby: it was either this or pottery.” In the clip, Shak effortlessly glides down an empty road on a skateboard. Practicing safety first, she rocks a helmet, shoulder pads, knee pads and gloves. There’s no telling who put the 43-year-old daredevil up to her latest hobby.
In May, the Waka Waka singer gave fans a sneak peak at her new past time. In a video with three 🤟🤟🤟 emojis, the songstress quickly glided towards the camera and then away from the frame. This time, since the trip was short, she sported her log tresses without a helmet and skated without any extra padding.
In February, Shakira teased fans. In a photo of her holding a skateboard and rocking a beanie, t-shirt, hoodie and leggings combo, the Me Gusta singer proved that she can do it all. “Soccer mom and skate mom.”
Shak, who shares sons Milan, seven, and Sasha, five, with Gerard Piqué , has been mastering plenty of skills during her time at home. On top of skating, Shakira has received a certificate from the University of Pennsylvania for completing a Philosophy course, mastered the glamourous life of home schooling and has become the perfect muse for her sons.
Fans don’t have to worry, she isn’t leaving music behind. Over the weekend, Shakria revealed that she would team up with the Black Eyed Peas on their latest album. “WE HAVE BIG NEWS! Shak is teaming up with Black Eyed Pears for a brand new song GIRL LKE ME. The track is out June 19th and will feature on the new @bep album #BEPTranslation. ShakHQ.”
Prior to the announcement, the superstar shared a picture of herself from the studio. I’ve read your tweets bosses! I’m on it! 😘.”