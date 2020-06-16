Superstar singer Demi Lovato is clearly in a state of bliss when she’s around her boyfriend Max Ehrich. The Wouldn’t Change a Thing singer took to her Instagram account to share some romantic moments she and her boo experienced while on a very scenic road trip to the “desert of Joshua Tree” (aka the Mojave Desert in the Joshua Tree National Park in California). The celebrity couple can be see packing on some serious PDA in the carousel of pictures that she shared with her 84.9 million followers. But this isn’t the first time she and her ‘quarantine bae’ put their love for one another on display. The Tell Me You Love Me singer shared a series of photos with her boo and their dogs recently, reminding us all that love is alive and well.

©@ddlovato Demi Lovato and her boyfriend made their relationship ‘Instagram official’ on May 8, 2020

Demi’s caption to her series of photos with her four-time Emmy nominated actor beau perfectly echo the beautiful emotions that were present at the moment their “third wheel” took the iconic pictures. “Had an amazing weekend in the magical desert of Joshua Tree with my love @maxehrich ❤️.. I went to work on a project but it was so nice to get away for a couple days.. thank you for making me so happy my dear,” she shared, highlighting the positive effect that Max has had on her life. She continued, “I love going on adventures with you 🥰🌵☀️ p.s. thanks @lyndan99 for taking these sappy pics and bein our third wheel this weekend!! You rock 😝.”