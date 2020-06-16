Love lockdown! Denise Bidot has found the man of her dreams in quarantine. The HOLA! USA cover star shocked the world when she confirmed her relationship with rapper Lil Wayne. “Somehow in the middle of all this madness, something special happened to us,” the 34-year-old wrote in a photo collage on her Instagram stories. In the pics, the pair look smitten as they share a kiss. Denise also tells HOLA! USA: “I‘m beyond in love and he’s the sweetest, most romantic guy ever. [I’ve] been single for 10 years, and feel so blessed to have found love in the middle of everything going on. Was so unexpected and so perfect.”

©@denisebidot Denise Bidot and Lil Wayne made this love Instagram official

The pair met last year at an event and recently reconnected. Denise kicked off the year as a new resident of Los Angeles. The No Wrong Way founder and her daughter documented their trip to California. Prior to their relationship, the Young Money rapper (Dwayne Carter) was reportedly engaged to Australia model, La‘tecia Thomas. The model was seen in May without the ring on her left hand. The How to Love rapper has yet to confirm the romance on his social. However, the only account he follows is Denise.

So far, there have been no more pics about their romance. In May, Denise, who is participating in the Latin American Fashion Summit on June 16, gave a lesson in how embracing your sexy while single in quarantine. “Being single during quarantine doesn’t mean I can’t feel sexy and throw on my fave lingerie. Thank you @fleurdumalnyc for sending this insanely gorgeous trench and giving me an excuse to snap some pics. Felt like a goddess in this. This is how I’m celebrating Cinco de Mayo at home 🔥 | 📷 @killa__boo”