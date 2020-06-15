Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello were treated to a surprise romantic dinner over the weekend thanks to Sofia’s son Manolo and her niece, Claudia Vergara . In honor of their anniversary, the cousins set out to give the famous couple a sweet surprise dinner. The Modern Family alum shared a photo of her and Joe sitting at the dinner table, which was adorned with candles and what looked like a delicious meal. “Gracias!!@manologonzalezvergara and others for our surprise anniversary dinner date in quarantine,” she captioned.

Although they were celebrating a romantic anniversary, it appears the America’s Got Talent Judge and the Rampage actor weren’t celebrating their wedding anniversary, but rather the date of when they officially began dating. Ahead of their celebratory dinner, the 47-year-old posted a photo of her and her hubby embracing, and she’s kissing him on the cheek.

©@sofiavergara Sofia’s niece, Claudia, and son Manolo were behind the romantic gesture

“6 yrs since u went and found me!!! Happy anniversary @joemanganiello U r mine!!!!” she captioned. You may recall, the lovebirds tied the knot during a lavish wedding on November 22, 2015, in Palm Beach, Florida.

©@sofiavergara The actress shared a sweet photo of the pair

During an interview for their first joint cover with HOLA! USA in 2017, the former model opened up the time they met, and how humor played a major role in their relationship. “He is so funny and ever since we met, that has been really important,” Sofia admitted. ”We even talk to each other all the time in this little voice that we made up, like a couple of dorks. Whoever heard us, would say, ‘What is their problem?’”