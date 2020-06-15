Anuel knew that Karol G was the one from the very beginning. The Los Llores Mujer rapper shared the backstory behind the picture of him and his fiancée tattooed on his back – and why he decided to make the permanent display of affection. “The tattoo I got on my back is my face and my wife’s face basically, I haven’t even finished it, and it’s been a whole year that’s gone by,” the told GQ during the Tattoo Tour series. “I think it was the first picture that we took, nobody even knew we was together. I told her while I was laughing, but I was serious about it, and she was like ‘are you sure about that?’ because we had just started [dating].”

©Youtube Anuel revealed that he knew Karol G would be his wife, that’s why he got her face tattooed on his back

Anuel added: “I told her I’m going to marry you.” The 27-year-old has another token of his affection for the Tusa singer on his skin. The China rapper revealed that he has Carolina tattooed on his left hand, in addition to his mother’s name and son’s name. “I always see it,” he said. “Everything I do, I do it for my family. I want to keep them close.”