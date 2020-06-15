It’s bikini season and Sofia Vergara ’s look-alike niece, Claudia Vergara is well aware! The 27-year-old took to Instagram to share a sexy swimsuit picture with her nearly 300,000 followers in which she flaunts her stunningly trim body. In the photo, Claudia appears with a foliage background wearing a teeny white tie-dye bikini and a floppy sun hat. “Dormingo,” she captioned, followed by a swimsuit emoji. The brunette beauty has been quarantining at her favorite aunt’s house along with Sofia’s husband Joe Manganiello and her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and their respective pups.

©@cdvergara Claudia shared this seductive photo on her stories

In her stories, the fashionista showed followers how she spent her Sunday Funday sunbathing and hanging poolside. On her stories, the Modern Family alum’s niece shared another effortlessly sexy photo rocking the two-piece featuring a triangle top and tiny bottoms that tie at the sides. She added a mystery touch and kept her face covered under her straw hat.

©@cdvergara The 27-year-old rocked a sexy tie-dye bikini

But besides laying low ahead of the week, Claudia and Manolo surprised Sofia and Joe with a romantic surprise dinner in honor of their anniversary. “Mis tios bebeees,” she captioned on her stories along with a photo of the famous couple initially shared by Sofia. On her respective Instagram account, the Colombian actress shared the same picture in which she and the Magic Mike actor are sitting down at the dinner table ready to enjoy what looks like a delicious meal.