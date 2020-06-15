Claudia Vergara

Summer-ready!

Sofia Vergara’s beautiful niece shows off covetable abs in teeny tie-dye bikini

Good genes run in the Vergara family!

It’s bikini season and  Sofia Vergara ’s look-alike niece,  Claudia     Vergara   is well aware! The 27-year-old took to Instagram to share a sexy swimsuit picture with her nearly 300,000 followers in which she flaunts her stunningly trim body. In the photo, Claudia appears with a foliage background wearing a teeny white tie-dye bikini and a floppy sun hat. “Dormingo,” she captioned, followed by a swimsuit emoji. The brunette beauty has been quarantining at her favorite aunt’s house along with Sofia’s husband  Joe Manganiello  and her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and their respective pups.

Claudia Vergara©@cdvergara
Claudia shared this seductive photo on her stories

In her stories, the fashionista showed followers how she spent her Sunday Funday sunbathing and hanging poolside. On her stories, the Modern Family alum’s niece shared another effortlessly sexy photo rocking the two-piece featuring a triangle top and tiny bottoms that tie at the sides. She added a mystery touch and kept her face covered under her straw hat.

Claudia Vergara©@cdvergara
The 27-year-old rocked a sexy tie-dye bikini

But besides laying low ahead of the week, Claudia and Manolo surprised Sofia and Joe with a romantic surprise dinner in honor of their anniversary. “Mis tios bebeees,” she captioned on her stories along with a photo of the famous couple initially shared by Sofia. On her respective Instagram account, the Colombian actress shared the same picture in which she and the Magic Mike actor are sitting down at the dinner table ready to enjoy what looks like a delicious meal.

“Gracias!! @manologonzalezvergara...@cdvergara...and others for our surprise anniversary dinner date in quarantine,” captioned the 47-year-old star. Ahead of the weekend, the fashion influencer modeled a slew of other summer-y pieces from her aunt’s clothing line, Sofia Jeans. In one photo Claudia appeared wearing a black maxi dress featuring a sexy off-shoulder neckline and feminine ruffle details.

Claudia Vergara©@cdvergara
Sofia’s niece modeled this adorable top from the actress’ Sofia Jeans clothing line

A few days before, she captivated her followers in a white peplum top detailed with delicate buttons and a knot at the front. There’s no question she’s #stylegoals!

