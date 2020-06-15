Social media users around the world may have noticed that Vanessa Bryant and her and Kobe Bryant ’s 17-year-old daughter Natalia’s Instagram pages have been set to private. Over the weekend, the mother-of-four took to her social media to explain that the constant online reminders have made it harder to cope with the loss of her husband and their daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant . “Thx so much for all of the love,” she wrote in a message posted on her stories.”

©@vanessabryant Vanessa and Natalia Bryant shared why they made the decision to block fan pages on Instagram

“@nataliabryant and I have unfortunately had to block fan pages because it’s been really hard to go online and constantly see pics of our beloved Gigi and Kobe under every single square of our explore pages.” The 38-year-old went on to share that blocking the pages have helped control the algorithm of the site and has weened out the posts. “We love you all but please understand that we had to do this for our own healing not because we don’t appreciate your love. Xo.”

Natalia echoed her mother’s sentiments in a statement posted on her stories. “Thank you so much for all the love and support,” she wrote. “Many of you may have noticed the recent switch to a private account. My mom and I have had to unfortunately block fan pages because they keep reposting our pics.” The teen shared that the constant reminder has made it “10x harder to deal with our loss.”