Vanessa Bryant honors her daughter

Respect this time!

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant share why they have set their social media accounts to private

Kobe Bryant’s wife and daughter had to do what’s best for them

BY

Social media users around the world may have noticed that  Vanessa Bryant  and her and  Kobe Bryant ’s 17-year-old daughter Natalia’s Instagram pages have been set to private. Over the weekend, the mother-of-four took to her social media to explain that the constant online reminders have made it harder to cope with the loss of her husband and their daughter  Gianna “Gigi” Bryant . “Thx so much for all of the love,” she wrote in a message posted on her stories.”

Related:

Vanessa Bryant shows off tattoos in honor of Kobe and Gianna

 
vanessa bryant, mother's day©@vanessabryant
Vanessa and Natalia Bryant shared why they made the decision to block fan pages on Instagram

“@nataliabryant and I have unfortunately had to block fan pages because it’s been really hard to go online and constantly see pics of our beloved Gigi and Kobe under every single square of our explore pages.” The 38-year-old went on to share that blocking the pages have helped control the algorithm of the site and has weened out the posts. “We love you all but please understand that we had to do this for our own healing not because we don’t appreciate your love. Xo.”

Related:

Vanessa Bryant shares bittersweet family milestone

 

Natalia echoed her mother’s sentiments in a statement posted on her stories. “Thank you so much for all the love and support,” she wrote. “Many of you may have noticed the recent switch to a private account. My mom and I have had to unfortunately block fan pages because they keep reposting our pics.” The teen shared that the constant reminder has made it “10x harder to deal with our loss.”

Vanessa Bryant©@vanessabryant
V shared that the pages have made it harder to process the loss of her husband and daughter

Nat continued: “We hope you understand that although these fans pages have good intentions, they make moving forward harder since they are constant reminders. Blocking the accounts have helped change the algorithm but we can not go public until the fan pages stop. We love all your sweet intentions and we hope you understand.” Kobe, who was 41, and Gigi, who was 13, passed away on January 26, following a helicopter accident.

In addition to the Los Angeles Lakers legend and the rising basketball star, seven other people died in the crash. Vanessa and Natalia have still been moving forward with sharing their sweet moments. Over the weekend, Natalia shared a hilarious TikTok video, that was crashed by her three-year-old sister Bianka.

Sign up to HOLA! USA’s newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals and the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read More