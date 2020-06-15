Social media users around the world may have noticed that Vanessa Bryant and her and Kobe Bryant ’s 17-year-old daughter Natalia’s Instagram pages have been set to private. Over the weekend, the mother-of-four took to her social media to explain that the constant online reminders have made it harder to cope with the loss of her husband and their daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant . “Thx so much for all of the love,” she wrote in a message posted on her stories.”
“@nataliabryant and I have unfortunately had to block fan pages because it’s been really hard to go online and constantly see pics of our beloved Gigi and Kobe under every single square of our explore pages.” The 38-year-old went on to share that blocking the pages have helped control the algorithm of the site and has weened out the posts. “We love you all but please understand that we had to do this for our own healing not because we don’t appreciate your love. Xo.”
Natalia echoed her mother’s sentiments in a statement posted on her stories. “Thank you so much for all the love and support,” she wrote. “Many of you may have noticed the recent switch to a private account. My mom and I have had to unfortunately block fan pages because they keep reposting our pics.” The teen shared that the constant reminder has made it “10x harder to deal with our loss.”
Nat continued: “We hope you understand that although these fans pages have good intentions, they make moving forward harder since they are constant reminders. Blocking the accounts have helped change the algorithm but we can not go public until the fan pages stop. We love all your sweet intentions and we hope you understand.” Kobe, who was 41, and Gigi, who was 13, passed away on January 26, following a helicopter accident.
In addition to the Los Angeles Lakers legend and the rising basketball star, seven other people died in the crash. Vanessa and Natalia have still been moving forward with sharing their sweet moments. Over the weekend, Natalia shared a hilarious TikTok video, that was crashed by her three-year-old sister Bianka.