Today, colombiana Daniella Alvarez is living a very new normal. The former Miss Universe contestant had recently gone in for an operation that would remove a lump from her abdomen. However, during the routine surgery, the beauty queen suffered some complications when the blood to her left leg cut off, forcing doctors to act swiftly. During the procedure, blood was not flowing to the lower part of her left leg, and when doctor’s at Fundacion Cardioinfantil Hospital in Bogota, Colombia, noticed, they quickly went to amputate the lower half in an effort to mitigate any further complications for Daniella.



©@danielaalvareztv Daniella underwent about four separate surgeries

During the surgery, the nimble and speedy doctors noticed that the mass they were operating had wrapped around Daniella’s main aorta, causing her to experience ischemia (when not enough blood reaches an organ or body part). The model took to her Instagram page to share photos of what would be her new normal post surgery. In the photos we see her surrounded by the immense love and support of her family. She shares, “I want to share with all of you the new me, I love my body the same as before, and am happy to be in the world and be able to tackle all of the new challenges that lay ahead. I know that with God’s help everything is possible. ‘Feet, why do I need them when I have wings to fly’ 😊🙏🙏 let’s keep moving forward.”

